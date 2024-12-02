Ethoca secures USD 45 mln in equity investment

The first service Ethoca launched on its collaboration platform, Ethoca Alerts, provides an early warning on fraud and disputes that have already been confirmed by cardholders, giving merchants the opportunity to stop fraud, halt the delivery of goods and service, and issue refunds to avoid impending chargebacks.

Ethoca is a global provider of a collaboration-based network and technology solutions that enable online merchants and card issuers to work together to stop fraud, accept more transactions and increase revenue.