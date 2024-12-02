Ethoca partners with Pegasystems to eliminate chargebacks

Through this partnership, any card issuing bank using Pegasystems’ Smart Dispute for Issuers can now quickly and easily connect into the Ethoca Network with minimal IT effort, speed up the fraud and dispute recovery process and eliminate manual intervention. In many cases, card issuers can avoid processing a fraud or dispute claim entirely.

Powered by the Pega 7 platform, Smart Dispute for Issuers breaks down operational silos by enabling increased business agility to help automate timely resolution of disputes, claims, and chargebacks. Pegasystems processes disputes for eight of the top 10 ten card issuers in North America.

Ethoca is a global provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks from both fraud and customer service disputes.