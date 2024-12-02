Ethoca partners Lean Industries to address fraud and customer disputes

Any card issuing bank using Lean’s AdjustmentHub dispute processing platform will be able to automatically connect to Ethoca’s Global Collaboration Network to resolve fraud and customer disputes, avoiding the costly and labour intensive chargeback process entirely.

Ethoca’s service, Ethoca Alerts, solves the fraud issue for merchants, by giving them an early warning on customer disputes and fraudulent transactions that have already been confirmed by the bank with their cardholders. Merchants act on alerts immediately by stopping the fulfilment of fraudulent orders and issuing cardholders a refund to avoid the costly chargeback process. This in turn enables card issuers to eliminate operational costs associated with chargebacks and speeds the recovery of dispute and fraud losses.

After Ethoca’s merchant customers resolve the cardholder’s reason for dispute by issuing a refund, Ethoca Alerts sends the response back to AdjustmentHub, where the open dispute case will be updated to reflect the outcome of the issuer-merchant collaboration. This process ensures no chargeback will be processed.

Ethoca is a provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks from both fraud and customer service disputes.

Lean Industries develops and delivers software solutions designed to lower the costs and improve the quality of managing disputes, exceptions and adjustments for electronic payment transactions.