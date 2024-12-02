Ethoca partners FICO to boost CNP fraud management for card issuers

Card issuers using FICO Falcon Fraud Manager will be able to connect to Ethoca’s Global Collaboration Network to maximize the recovery of card not present (CNP) fraud losses and avoid the chargeback process. Ethoca’s service, Ethoca Alerts, works hand in hand with FICO’s Falcon software to provide a CNP fraud solution that spans every stage of the fraud lifecycle: protection, prevention, alerting, investigation and recovery.

Through this partnership, card issuers can participate in Ethoca’s Global Collaboration Network. Issuers who rely on FICO Falcon Fraud Manager can elect to take part in Ethoca’s network through direct integration. While Falcon uses analytics to evaluate and score card transactions for potential fraud, Ethoca Alerts chip in once CNP fraud has been confirmed between a cardholder and their bank.

Ethoca’s merchant customers act on alerts by stopping the fulfilment of fraudulent orders and issuing cardholders a refund. This process takes just hours instead of the weeks of delay typical of the chargeback process, and prevents criminals from monetizing their crimes.

Ethoca is a provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks. Check their complete profile in our dedicated company database.

FICO is an analytics software company, which provides services for individuals and businesses. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents.