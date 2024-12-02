Ethoca, Microsoft expand collaboration for digital purchase receipts





Today it’s not uncommon for digital goods providers to experience false claim rates of 80% or higher from consumers who often fail to recognise their own purchases, or those of family members who have access to payment credentials. This results in a growing number of consumers using the dispute cycle unnecessarily. According to Mastercard, this growing phenomenon accounts for an increasingly large share of global chargeback volumes estimated to reach more than 615 million by 2021. In addition, Mastercard estimates that card issuers and merchants alike incur USD 15-70 in operational costs for every dispute.

According to a recent Ethoca-commissioned study by research company Aite Group, 93% of surveyed consumers said more information, including a picture of the printed receipt, would have been helpful for transactions they ended up reporting to their financial institution as unrecognised or unauthorised. Ethoca’s Digital Receipts service enables businesses including Microsoft to make this information available to their customers through card issuing banks currently enrolled in Ethoca’s service. Consumers access this digital receipt through their bank’s mobile app.