Estonian Information System Authority approves NFC-based remote identity verification tech form ReadID

The solution from SK ID Solutions uses the ReadID NFC technology of InnoValor. The remote identity verification process was evaluated by certified auditors from TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH (TÜViT). The process has been rated at least equivalent to physical identification, acquiring the trust level ‘high’ according to eIDAS levels and is certified to the EN 319-401 standard, according to the official press release.

Conformance to eIDAS high also means that electronic identities are being created that are recognised throughout the European Union. The process is fully automated without a need for human interaction or intervention, and the registration process takes a couple of minutes. To use this biometric identity verification method, the user only needs a valid biometric passport or identity card and a smartphone (iOS or Android). For facial matching ReadID orchestrates with its partner iProov.

ReadID is an NFC based mobile identity verification provider. ReadID originated from research at the Dutch fintech company InnoValor and is now a solution for mobile identity verification using NFC and smartphones that is adopted broadly across different sectors and application areas, such as banking, digital signing, law enforcement and government.