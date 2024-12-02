eSky Group rolls out Nethone fraud prevention suite

eSky Group (owner of eSky and eDestinos brands) is active across more than 20 markets. The company cooperates with 817 airlines and almost 1 million hotels, serving over 5.3 million leisure and business travellers. Such a vast scale of operations makes risk management a burdensome task, especially in geographies where credit card fraud has reached epidemic proportions.

The fraud prevention suite created for eSky Group leverages diverse technologies, including in-depth user profiling, device fingerprinting, behavioural biometrics and advanced machine learning.

Nethone has created and trained several custom fraud prevention models, tailored to the specific needs of the client and to its particular business environment. The military-grade profiling tool will x-ray each individual interacting with eSky/eDestinos services on selected markets. The profiler collects 5000+ data points featuring user’s software, hardware, network and behavioural biometrics and patterns. The models analyse in real time every session and issue accurate transaction legitimacy assessment recommendations to the eSky’s and eDestinos’ risk management team before payments are sent for processing.