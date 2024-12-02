Esker partners with French fintech Sis ID to take on bank transfer fraud

Fully integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay automation suite and already available in France and Europe, the addition of Sis ID’s anti-fraud solution goes together with Esker’s goal of building a complete and agile automation platform.

As a result, customers are provided with a single, scalable interface. To support companies in their fight against authorised push payment (APP) fraud, Sis ID technology is directly integrated into the new supplier registration process. Customers contract directly with Sis ID and simply provide their credentials to Esker to connect the two solutions and enable automatic verification of a company’s identity and bank details on Sis ID’s platform in seconds.

By pooling and anonymising payment histories, Sis ID delivers real-time alerts in the event of fraud risks. The collective platform certifies bank transactions thanks to its network of more than 10,000 companies. This validation process is repeated with each request for a change of bank details to validate its full legitimacy.