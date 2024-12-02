Eset creates quiz to test user knowledge on e-identity protection

The test includes a total of 16 questions. The first question is divided into eight true or false statements, and each statement is awarded a point. These statements range from how secure passwords need to be, to how at risk people are when using their phone to browse the web.The next eight questions ask people to identify the correct definition of a cyber-related word, or select which Wi-Fi standard is the most secure.

A recent survey has revealed that the majority of people cannot answer simple questions about cybercrime and technology, and in some cases this could be leaving their data at risk. In a UK-wide experiment, only 48% of people passed the test and the Welsh were the least technically-minded of the lot.