eSentire launches solution powered by Carbon Black

The integrated service makes endpoint security available to midmarket organizations, helping them strengthen their overall security posture.

Carbon Black’s Cb Response is an incident response and threat hunting solution. Its integration with eSentire Endpoint MDR allows the service to continuously record and centralize all endpoint activity, providing eSentire’s Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts with complete, real-time information needed to understand exactly how attackers are targeting a customer’s organization so they can identify root cause, hunt anomalous behavior, and isolate threats with precision.

eSentire Endpoint MDR detects unknown attacks leveraging attack patterns and behavioral analytics and secures Mac, Linux, and Windows devices for local and remote users.

eSentire provides managed detection and response (MDR) services to mid-sized organizations, keeping them safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks.

Carbon Black develops endpoint security software that detects malicious behavior and prevents malicious files from attacking an organization.