ERI partners Sequrest to safeguard OLYMPIC Banking System users

ERI is specialized in the design, development, implementation and support of its integrated, real-time banking software package, the OLYMPIC Banking System. The software is modular, thus allowing banks to initially to set up the core system, and then add optional modules as their needs evolve.

As a modular solution, the OLYMPIC Banking System offers financial institutions the ability to add functionality as business needs change and expand. The Sequrest cybersecurity platform can be viewed as another modular add-on, ensuring ERI customers benefit from complete protection against growing cyber threats.