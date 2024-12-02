Equiniti to provide KYC service for the invoice finance industry

This new solution builds on Equiniti’s experience in both serving invoice finance lenders and delivering its proposition as an end-to-end KYC provider. Equiniti will be handling all aspects of the KYC process, from customer onboarding and complex due diligence investigations, through to large scale remediation projects.

Equiniti’s dual automated and managed service supports lenders address KYC demands brought on by evolving regulation. Furthermore, the service provides futureproof access to third-party data sources through universal connectivity, according to the official press release.