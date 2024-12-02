Equiniti launches mobile biometric authentication and identity solution

Equiniti will deploy Daon’s IdentityX Platform to facilitate multi-factor, multimodal mobile biometric authentication in its Prequel mobile solution.

The Prequel mobile app has been developed specifically for the financial services industry and includes key identification and authentication processes from credential verification to face and voice recognition capabilities.

The document verification module of Prequel facilitates the scanning of officially recognised identity credentials such as a passport or driving licence. Prequel also enables secure and scalable facial and voice recognition on a mobile device.

Equiniti provides finance and administration services, as well as smart technology solutions, in regulated markets.