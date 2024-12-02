Equifax to acquire Kount for USD 640 mln

This acquisition will expand the Equifax worldwide footprint in digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, helping businesses better engage with their customers while combating fraud with the Kount Identity Trust Global Network, a risk-based authentication platform.

The Kount Identity Trust Global Network uses AI to link trust and fraud data signals from 32 billion digital interactions, 17 billion unique devices, and five billion annual transactions across 200 countries and territories. As more signals are collected and combined with Kount’s AI-driven analytic insights, they become more predictive, helping to prevent digital fraud and protect against account takeovers in real time while enabling personalized customer experiences.

The full suite of Kount products, including: Kount Command for ecommerce fraud prevention with the Ominiscore AI-driven transaction safety rating; Kount Control for account takeover prevention and digital account protection; Kount Data on Demand for advanced analytics and actionable customer insights; and Near Real-Time Chargeback protection are powered by the Identity Trust Global Network and will be integrated into the Equifax Luminate Platform. Luminate is a fraud platform that orchestrates multiple solutions with machine learning to provide risk managers with insights to help manage fraud decisions across the consumer account lifecycle.