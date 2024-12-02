Equifax share price falls, as lawsuits pile up after massive data breach

Thus, the company’s share price closed down USD 10.11, or 8.2%, at USD 113.12 on Monday, September 11. It has fallen 20.7% in the two trading days since the disclosure of the breach, reducing Equifax’s market value by more than USD 3.5 billion.

At least 25 lawsuits had been filed in federal courts by Sunday, September 10, including at least one accusing the company of securities fraud, court records show, according to Reuters. Several more lawsuits were filed against Equifax on Monday, September 11. Many of those raising similar claims will likely be combined into a single, nationwide case.

Equifax disclosed the breach on Thursday, September 7, revealing that hackers accessed personal details of more than 143 million US consumers between mid-May and July 2017. Furthermore, it said it learned of the hacking on July 29.