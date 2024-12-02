Equifax rolls out biometrics solution for financial applications

Through partnership with two global document verification and facial recognition companies, Jumio and Paycasso, Equifax can offer a tailored service to meet specific customer on-boarding requirements for sectors including mortgages, credit cards, utilities and telcos.

The solution can verify whether an applicant is genuine in a matter of seconds by comparing a live image of the applicant with a photograph of their passport or driving licence, both taken on a smartphone or webcam enabled device. The automated technology can recognise potential tampering or anomalies on official documents from over 200 countries.

It also employs enhanced ‘liveness’ detection which detects even the slightest movement when the applicant is taking a photo of their face, ensuring fraudsters are unable to create a match using a static image of an applicant.