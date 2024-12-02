Equifax releases Progressive Authentication to combat ID fraud

The newly launched suite is aimed at reducing an organisation’s exposure to fraud without impacting its service levels for genuine customers. Equifax Progressive Authentication allows businesses to determine the appropriate level of security and identification checks for their customers based on their own policies as well as elements such as the type of product being accessed and associated risk.

The suite of solutions includes four underlying products: Equifax Identity Verifier, Equifax Bank Account Verifier, Equifax Device Verifier and Equifax Fraud Protector. These can be combined and accessed through a customisable interface which streamlines the process for authenticating customers.