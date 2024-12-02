Equifax, HooYu partner for digital onboarding and KYC solutions





Equifax is a US-based multinational consumer credit reporting agency, and the collaboration intends to support Equifax clients across regulated and non-regulated sectors who are striving to facilitate their digital customer onboarding experience and bolster their anti-fraud processes while meeting AML compliance requirements.

Hooyu helps in increasing customer onboarding success rates by offering configurable user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) tools, complying with KYC and fraud prevention requirements. Equifax clients can now choose from any of the configurable HooYu services including ID document validation, proof of address matching, facial biometrics, digital footprint analysis, geolocation, and identity confidence scoring. Clients can also deploy the HooYu UI and UX tools within their own website or app to help guide customers through the process.

Moreover, the collaboration also aids financial and professional services businesses, including mortgage lenders, financial advisers, and building societies struggling to verify the identity of new customers via traditional methods. The solution allows companies to accelerate digital transformation, adapt to changing consumer behaviour, and societal trends towards social distancing. It also provides robust safeguards against fraud.