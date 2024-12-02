Equifax finds more victims of 2017 cybersecurity incident

Thus, the credit bureau was able to identify approximately 2.4 million US consumers whose names and partial driver’s license information were stolen, but who were not in the previously identified affected population discussed in the company’s prior disclosures about the incident. Equifax will notify these newly identified US consumers directly, and will offer identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services at no cost to them, according to the company’s official press release.

Moreover, the company’s forensics experts have found no evidence that Equifax’s core consumer, employment and income, or commercial credit reporting databases were accessed as part of the cyberattack.

On January 31, Equifax launched Lock & Alert to all US consumers, a service that enables consumers to lock and unlock their Equifax credit report using a computer or app downloaded on their mobile device.

Since announcing this incident, Equifax has taken steps to communicate with and assist consumers and customers. The company has established a web portal advising US consumers to review their account statements and credit reports, identify any unauthorized activity, and protect their personal information from further attack. Additionally, the company offered free identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services to all US consumers regardless of whether or not they were impacted.