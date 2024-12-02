Equifax completes Kount's acquisition

The definitive agreement to acquire Kount was announced on 8 January 2021. This acquisition helps Equifax expand the company's worldwide footprint in digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, enabling global businesses to harness the power of AI to establish strong digital identity trust and engage with their customers online.

The Kount Identity Trust Global Network uses AI to link trust and fraud data signals from 32 billion digital interactions, 17 billion devices, and five billion annual transactions across 200 countries and territories. The combination of both companies will help more businesses around the world to better protect their digital presence, as well as to protect their customers against emerging threats, while offering a frictionless customer experience.

Kount, an Equifax company, is now part of the USIS business unit at Equifax.



