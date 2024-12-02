Equifax and BAE Systems launch solution to fight financial fraud

By combining the data expertise of Equifax with BAE Systems’ NetReveal service, any company can access institutional financial crime solutions. New and existing customers are accurately screened against the Dow Jones Watchlist, which includes lists of sanctioned individuals and entities, politically exposed persons (PEPs), relatives and close associates, and special interest persons and entities.

Multiple known data elements are used such as a customer’s date of birth, country of residence and nationality. This helps improve accuracy and minimise the number of both false positive and negative matches. The solution can provide a full report for any identified candidate matches, enabling companies to undertake a complete review and determine the appropriate action required. Strength of matching is expressed as a percentage.

The service screens worldwide data to support compliance with the Fourth EU Money Laundering Directive.

Equifax is a consumer credit reporting agency in the United States. The company provides businesses credit reports, analytics, demographic data, and software.

BAE Systems is a UK-based multinational defence, security and aerospace company with operations worldwide.