



By integrating DataVisor’s solutions, EQ Bank, which is a financial institution centring its efforts on simplifying Canadian banking, is set to optimise its fraud protection across its range of banking services offering. This includes products varying from everyday banking accounts to guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), tax-free saving accounts (TFSAs), and other registered products. These products are set to be overseen within DataVisor’s end-to-end fraud platform.











The current announcement comes shortly after EQ Bank leveraged Adoreboard’s AI-powered insights to augment customer trust and simplify feedback analysis. The initiative represented a shift from traditional methods to a data-driven approach for understanding customer sentiment and optimising digital experiences.





Real-time fraud detection

Utilising DataVisor’s functionalities and data orchestration intends to allow EQ Bank to scale its real-time fraud detection efforts. In addition, by merging and optimising EQ Bank’s data flow and signals for several use cases, DataVisor’s system serves as a central hub of intelligence, delivering a complete view to support real-time decision-making capabilities. Besides increasing fraud control measures, the integration of machine learning and Generative AI technologies within the platform focuses on minimising operational costs and augmenting the customer experience.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from EQ Bank underlined their organisation’s commitment to adopting modern approaches to banking while ensuring a simplified and secure experience for customers. The decision to select DataVisor can be attributed to the company’s approach and machine learning and AI capabilities, which can enable the bank to advance its operations across multiple areas of its business. Also, through this collaboration, EQ Bank aims to safeguard its business growth and offer both speed and security to customers.





Check fraud protection