Epicor introduces data security and protection program

Epicor Data Security Review is a new data protection initiative designed to help independent retailers mitigate the risk of a data breach through protection and management of business and customer data.

According to a recent study conducted by Ponemon Institute, data breaches in the US have increased in frequency, with 43% of the 2014 survey respondents noting their company had a data breach, up from 33% in 2013. Notably, 60% of the respondents said their company experienced more than one data breach during 2013-2014.

Epicor Software Corporation is a global provider of business software solutions to the manufacturing, distribution, retail and services industries.