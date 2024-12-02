



After a public consultation launched in February 2024 on the proposed VoP scheme rulebook and the EPC recommendations for the matching processes under the scheme directory, the regulator has now introduced the first version of VoP. This version was developed to support payment service providers (PSPs) in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) that need to comply with legal requirements on the verification of a payee in case of credit transfers, as included in the proposed EU Instant Payments Regulation (IPR) revising the SEPA law.











The first version of the VoP scheme guideline mostly aims to conform to the EU legislative obligations set out by the IPR, with the rulebook limiting itself to verifications of a payee related to a SEPA Credit Transfer (SCT) or a SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst). In addition, provisionally, this version intends to enable PSPs in the European Economic Area (EEA) to comply with the new regulations within the provided guidelines. On the other hand, upcoming renderings of the VoP scheme rulebook are set to cover other payment instruments, conditional on market needs or interest.

The Verification of Payee scheme