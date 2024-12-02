ePayAdvisors partners Laru to fight fraud and minimize risks

This partnership will provide ePayAdvisors’ members and clients with solutions for their fraud detection and risk management needs, Laru Solution Suite capabilities being included. Laru’s automated risk management products will integrate ePayAdvisors’ audit, risk assessment and consulting services.

ePayAdvisors is a subsidiary of ePayResources, providing payments risk management, compliance, and consulting services to financial institutions and businesses throughout the US.

Laru Technologies is a bank security solutions provider with a primary focus on detecting fraud and managing risk associated with electronic bank payments and transactions.