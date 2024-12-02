Envestnet | Yodlee and The Pension Lab join forces to view all pensions in one place

The agreement enables The Pension Lab to leverage the account aggregation API of US-based Envestnet to offer secure user permissioned data access to open finance accounts. Ultimately, clients can view all their pension contributions from different pension pots in one place, delivering convenience to users.

According to Envestnet officials, the new partnership aims to create financial wellness and improve customers’ financial lives by accessing all the information on their pension pots to understand their progress towards retirement incomes.

