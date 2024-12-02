Entrust to boost security for financial card issuance with Sigma DS4

Entrust Sigma Financial Card Printers are specifically designed for today’s cloud environments and have the ability to easily issue the secure financial cards. With the growing demand for contactless technology solutions, Sigma systems allow banks and credit unions to provide permanent, fully activated cards through drive-up service and drive-thru windows – providing an instant and convenient card-user experience when a replacement card is needed.

The Entrust Sigma DS4 system puts the end-user first with its printer dashboard that improves the end-user experience and reduces calls to help desk. Additionally, Sigma printers come with enhanced supplies such as cleaning kits and printhead protectors. The system includes security features such as the trusted platform module, secure boot ensuring seamless scalability with our PCI-CP certified cloud.