Entrust, Sysmosoft, to provide high-assurance digital signature workflow

Under the agreement, the Sysmosoft document signing workflow is available as an add-on to Entrust digital signing solutions.

Entrust offers a range of digital signing solutions, from individual document signing certificates to country-level digital signing infrastructures based on Entrust's signing servers. These solutions are supported by Entrust high-assurance nShield hardware security modules (HSMs) and PKI capabilities as part of a complete solutions set. By adding Sysmosoft’s digital signature management capabilities, Entrust can provide its customers a solution that combines Entrust’s digital signing solutions with Sysmosoft’s proven document management workflow.

Switzerland-based Sysmosoft SA is a provider of trusted and regulated solutions for digital processes, specialising in the implementation of transaction-based business processes across industries, including financial, government and education.