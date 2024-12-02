Entrust, Sysmosoft to provide digital signature workflow for financial services

Under the agreement, the Sysmosoft financial services document signing workflow is available as an add-on to Entrust’s digital signing solutions. Organisations need digital signing solutions to accelerate their digital transformations.

Entrust offers a range of digital signing solutions, including document signing certificates to establish trust for electronic documents, supported by nShield hardware security modules (HSMs) and PKI capabilities as part of a complete solutions set. By adding Sysmosoft’s digital signature management capabilities, Entrust can provide its financial services customers a solution that combines Entrust’s digital signing solutions with Sysmosoft’s proven document management workflow optimised for financial services.