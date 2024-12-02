Entrust, Netcetera team up to combat CNP fraud

Via this solution, issuing banks are allowed to perform real-time risk analysis of online transactions based on a wide range of factors, and then to challenge the user with SCA if a CNP transaction surpasses the risk threshold.

The Netcetera partnership works with the Entrust Identity portfolio – in the cloud and on premise. The joint solution facilitates confidence in transactions and meets PSD2 compliance criteria for payments in Europe. Both Netcetera and Entrust aim to support the global shift to ecommerce channels by improving confidence in online purchases with a reliable system.