Entrust launches new Seamless Travel Solution

The new Entrust solution enables an integrated solution to facilitate citizen engagement, digital onboarding, adaptive credentialing, and risk-based flow control to the travel continuum.

Targeted at airlines, train operators, cruise lines, airports, border agencies, and other operators in the global travel and tourism ecosystem, the Entrust Seamless Travel Solution is a step toward a travel experience in which the traveller no longer needs to present travel-related documents such as boarding and passports multiple times to a variety of stakeholders at different checkpoints in their journey. Rather, travellers opting in will experience less friction due to the solution’s implementation of contactless biometric corridors that employ facial recognition technology to confirm the traveller’s identity, removing friction from touchpoints.

This announcement closely follows the acquisition of WorldReach Software in April 2021, combining the identity and data protection portfolio of Entrust with the expertise from WorldReach in digital identity verification and onboarding.