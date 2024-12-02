



The Entrust Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) was developed in order to enable facial biometric authentication by verifying users against their encrypted biometric identifier stored on-device, a process that aims to provide compliance and new fraud protection options. The new AI-powered identity verification will be included in the company’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform.

In addition, Entrust will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on Entrust’s face biometric authentication tool

Entrust IDaaS will include AI-driven biometrics, phishing-resistant passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA), adaptive risk-based authentication (RBA), as well as secure digital onboarding. The newest feature was developed in order to allow the biometric data to be stored directly on a user's mobile device rather than in the cloud. This addresses the needs of businesses who prefer on-device data storage to comply with certain data protection regulations. At the same time, it also enhances use cases such as securing privileged actions and high-value transactions through facial biometrics as a step-up authentication method without compromising on user experience.

In addition, the solution will also allow businesses to securely onboard customers by capturing an encrypted biometric identifier, which is stored either on the client’s device or within a safe and protected customer business database. At moments of high risk, such as during account recovery or making a large financial transaction, clients will have the possibility to recapture their biometric for comparison against the original encrypted biometric identifier. This process will provide enhanced fraud prevention and protection since physical biometrics are significantly harder to replicate or steal than credentials such as passwords or tokens.