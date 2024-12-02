Entrust introduces new remote signing service

Together with the recently introduced Signing Automation Service, Entrust offers a portfolio of cloud-based digital signing-as-a-service solutions. The Entrust RSS aims to facilitate public and private organisations’ transition to digital signatures and documents.

With the new service, digital signature solutions may be integrated into document management software and portals. In addition, Entrust RSS facilitates compliance with legal and regulatory requirements through verified employee identities and strong authentication. Entrust will be taking on the issuance, storage and maintenance of the signature infrastructure for its customers.