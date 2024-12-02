More details about the KCaaS solution features

Current key management solutions might not offer the features needed to comply with changing regulations and security policies. Additionally, they may lack in providing detailed contextual information on cryptographic assets, which hampers efficient management and risk evaluation. By supporting geographically distributed vaults, Entrust KeyControl facilitates effective key and secret management, reducing risks within a cryptographic environment. This method promotes data security aligned with local policies and aids in meeting regulatory requirements.

Entrust officials stated that traditional key management solutions have difficulty effectively monitoring and regulating keys and secrets throughout their life cycles. As businesses increasingly rely on cryptography to protect their applications, workloads, and data, this presents challenges in terms of security and compliance.

The latest KCaaS solution tackles these issues through a unified dashboard providing full visibility, traceability, compliance tracking, and an unchangeable audit trail of keys and secrets that can be overseen on a cloud platform. Employing a decentralised vault structure guarantees the security of keys at authorised endpoints and accommodates various cryptographic scenarios. Moreover, the platform ensures decentralised security while allowing centralised oversight of the enterprise's cryptographic network, ensuring that cryptographic assets are not limited to a single central location.

The KCaaS platform offers the following key features and benefits:•Key Lifecycle Management: automates tasks like storage, backup, distribution, rotation, and revocation, simplifying encrypted workload management.

Key Inventory: presents a centralised dashboard for precise control, compliance, and risk monitoring, transforming complex requirements into actionable information.

Decentralised Vault Architecture: upgrades security and control by ensuring keys remain within designated vaults except when accessed by authorised endpoints.

Flexible Use Cases: supports various needs such as KMIP, cloud key management options like BYOK and HYOK deployments, secrets management, privileged account session management, tokenization, and database protection

Compliance Management: maintains continuous compliance tracking against standards or best practices.

Scalability: scales to accommodate millions of keys and secrets.

Risk Scoring offers ongoing risk evaluation and monitoring for keys and secrets, enabling proactive threat management.

By integrating visibility, compliance, risk assessment, documentation, processes, data sovereignty, decentralisation, integration, and third-party support, Entrust KeyControl as a Service addresses the complex regulatory challenges faced by modern enterprises.

KeyControl as a Service is FIPS 140-2 Level 1 certified and can integrate with FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ certified Entrust nShield HSM for higher security levels. The HSM adds an extra layer of security for key management, ensuring quality entropy for cryptographic keys in KeyControl vaults.