Entrust integrated its nShield HSMSs with Microsoft Double Key Encryption





nShield HSMs support the new Microsoft service with cryptography, enabling organisations to extend control and security over their sensitive data in Microsoft 365.

The DKE for Microsoft 365 protects a company’s sensitive data using two component keys – one key that is in the customer’s control and a Microsoft key stored in Microsoft Azure. With this integration, the customer’s key is generated and protected using aFIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ nShield HSM and used to encrypt the organisation’s sensitive data. The data is then encrypted again with a key provided by Microsoft.