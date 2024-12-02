Entrust has partnered RNTrust

Combining nShield Edge HSMs from Entrust with RNTrust’s ORCA PKI solution, the partnership will provide an all-in-one secured solution for PKI Deployment and Offline Root Certificate Authority.

Specifically tailored to serve the SME (small and medium enterprises) market, RNTrust ORCA, with nShield Edge HSMs from Entrust, will cater to organizations in the Middle East that require high levels of data security and protection, but do not have the expertise or budget to execute a complex enterprise-class solution.

In line with evolving regional compliance regulations and standards, the RNTrust ORCA is built on a FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard Publication) 140-2 and FIPS 140-3 HSM certification, with Multi-person Control or quorum-based authentication, often referred to as M of N protection. This helps facilitate compliance with GDPR, HIPPA, SOX, and CCPA, helping businesses to adapt to and comply with regional comprehensive data security legislations as they impact organizations in the coming years.