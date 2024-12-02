Entrust Datacard partners Harman to safeguard data across IoT

The partnership was established based on Harman’s Internet of Things (IoT) domain and industry vertical knowledge and Entrust Datacard’s history of providing identity solutions which enable secure transactions in high risk and constrained environments.

The partnership will allow both companies to leverage the new Entrust Datacard offering with their respective customers while jointly advancing the development of the IoT ecosystem.

The solution will enable organizations to establish trust in their infrastructure and secure the interaction between users, devices, and systems in a manner that recognizes the customer’s need to leverage existing environments and remain flexible in choosing devices, backend applications, and data analytics platforms best suited to their specific business environments.

Entrust Datacard offers solutions that range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications.

Harman designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and software services.