Entrust Datacard launches software suite for ID program

The solution is designed to help organizations of all sizes deploy an ID program that meets a range of application requirements, from basic photo IDs to high-assurance credentials.

The new software suite can be used to issue a variety of credentials such as student, faculty or visitor IDs; employee or contract badges; patient and staff healthcare IDs; credentials for local government programs; membership and customer loyalty cards; and transit passes.

Entrust Datacard offers secure identification, card personalization and identity-based security solutions. Their solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications.