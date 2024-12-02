Entrust Datacard introduces cloud-based identity management tool

The new component consolidates the issuance and management of multipurpose smartcards, USB tokens and mobile smart credentials from the cloud. The new solution will enable organizations to produce and manage a single unified identity credential for each person associated with an enterprise, government agency or citizen population.

Entrust IdentityGuard Cloud Services integrates with the Entrust IdentityGuard Mobile Smart Credential, which transforms a mobile device into a multipurpose digital identity for secure physical, logical and cloud access.

Leveraging near-field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth communication standards, Mobile Smart Credentials are embedded digital certificates on smartphones to create identity credentials for enterprise authentication, digital-signing and encryption.