Entrust acquires multi-cloud data encryption company HyTrust

Terms of the deal will not be disclosed, however, according to Scoop.co.nz, by acquiring HyTrust, Entrust adds a management layer for encryption, cryptographic keys, and cloud security policy to its digital security solutions, serving the data protection and compliance needs of organisations accelerating their digital transformations.

Entrust and HyTrust have partnered on joint solutions that combine Entrust nShield® hardware security modules (HSMs) with HyTrust DataControl and KeyControl cryptographic key management servers (KMS). The joint solutions centralise and automate cryptographic key management, enabling enterprises to consistently generate and control encryption key lifecycles at scale. With this acquisition, Entrust plans to accelerate security and compliance solutions for on-premise, hybrid, virtualised and multi-cloud environments.







