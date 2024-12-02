Entersekt to boost Equifaxs security strategy

Equifax has licensed Entersekt’s product Transakt to serve as an additional layer of security protecting the Equifax online and mobile services. This solution enables consumers to play an active role in safeguarding their digital identities and accounts. Whenever access to a digital identity or account is required, an authentication request is pushed to their phone or tablet in real time. They approve or block access by tapping Accept or Reject.

Transakt is covered by 56 patents across the world and can identify each registered mobile device; ensure its continued integrity as a factor of authentication; and open a trusted channel between it and the digital service provider.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud.