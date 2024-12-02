Entersekt receives US patent for mobile-enabled authentication software

The patent covers Entersekts consumer authentication system, a means of validating online users and their actions through their mobile devices.

The system associated with the patent includes a certificate authority configured to issue digital certificates to mobile devices and online service providers application servers, as well as software applications operating on both platforms. These digital certificates may be used by the mobile device and application server to uniquely identify one another, as well as to exchange encryption keys in order to encrypt all communication between the two end points.

Entersekt was founded in 2008 and provides an enterprise security platform enabling a secure communication channel between the enterprise and mobile users. Entersekt’s mobile application Transakt verifies both the bank and the mobile device, eliminating the need for hardware tokens or one-time passwords. The bank retains full control over registering users and all communication is encrypted end-to-end and cannot be intercepted by outside parties.

