Entersekt receives FIDO Alliance U2F certification

Transakt’s certification means that deployers and users of Entersekt’s online and mobile authentication solutions will be able to work with all other vendors’ FIDO-certified products. Entersekt combines the power of electronic certificate technology (PKI) with mobile phones and encrypted cloud messaging to provide financial institutions and their customers with protection from online banking fraud.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.