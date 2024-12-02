Entersekt provides authentication technology to CREALOGIX

With this partnership, CREALOGIX is able to offer mobile push-based authentication solutions to its customers in order to protect the online and mobile channels.

The solution is based on the installation of Entersekt’s product, Transakt, which is used to verify digital banking transactions and online purchases on the mobile device. It creates an end-to-end, out-of-band communication channel between the user’s mobile device and the back-end systems of the finance institution, over which an exchange of signed digital certificates takes place.

Entersekt’s multi-factor authentication and app security solutions are engineered specifically for the heavily regulated financial sector and adhere to all digital banking security mandates, including the relevant requirements set out by the European Central Bank, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council in the United States.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud.

CREALOGIX is a Switzerland-based software company, which develops and implements Financial Technology (FinTech) solutions for banks.