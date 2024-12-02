Entersekt partners with Capitec Bank to reduce friction for ecommerce transactions

The in-house EMV 3-D Secure Solution developed by Entersekt aims to boost the security of ecommerce payments, while also reducing friction for cardholders. The new technology leverages behavioural analytics from NuData Security, a Mastercard company, and builds on the partnership between the latter and Entersekt previously signed in 2020.

As card-not-present fraud remains high in the region, counting for 80% of credit card fraud and 53% debit card fraud, the implementation of additional security measures for cardholders is a must. The new solution provided by South African fintech is available as a single platform and combines machine learning, behavioural biometrics, and insights from billions of data points to distinguish between authentic card users and potential fraudsters.

Through the partnership, Capitec Bank will make use of the latest 3-D Secure technology and will enable protection for customers with less friction at checkout.