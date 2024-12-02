Entersekt partners Blue Bay Technologies to push forward its solutions

Blue Bay now offers Entersekt’s patented multi-factor authentication and app security product, Transakt, to banks and other enterprises that provide access to sensitive data and transacting capabilities online and via mobile.

Blue Bay’s offerings now include Entersekt’s Transakt product, which provides protection from phishing and other attacks targeting the online, mobile, and card-not-present channels. Transakt uses certificate technology and proprietary mobile validation techniques to form a trusted communication channel between service providers and their customers’ or employees’ mobile phones or tablets.

End-users approve or reject push-based authentication prompts with one tap of their mobile device. Their responses are digitally signed and returned fully out of band. There is no need for one-time passwords (OTPs).

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud.

Blue Bay Technologies provides subject matter expertise to its clients through IT security advisory services, the resale of best of breed technologies, and solution delivery services.