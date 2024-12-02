Entersekt, Netcetera to secure ecommerce payments for large card issuers

The system builds and operates secure digital services on behalf of Germany’s banks. Moreover, two major Austrian card issuers are also deploying the technology. Entersekt’s authentication solution allows consumers to approve their ecommerce payments, plus it combines PSD2-compliant authentication and app security.

Being flexible, the 3-D Secure solution can be rolled out fast. Netcetera’s implementations were completed in time to beat the original PSD2 deadline of 14 September 2019. Entersekt and Netcetera each have over a decade’s experience securing card payments through 3-D Secure, according to the official press release.