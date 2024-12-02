Entersekt joins the ForgeRock Trust Network as main technology partner

Built on open standards, Entersekt’s software integrates with omnichannel identity and access management systems like ForgeRock’s. By aligning closely on a technical and business level, the two companies are better able to unlock value for their shared customer base from product design to support.

ForgeRock is a provider of identity and access management solutions to a wide range of industries, including financial services, retail, healthcare, higher education, and communications, in addition to governments like Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.