Entersekt enables FIDO authentication

This offers an alternative to passwords and app-based authentication for login and online payments and works with both roaming and platform authenticators. Banks and payment service providers can easily integrate the FIDO2-certified solution as it meets all regulatory requirements of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) of the European Commission.

According to an Intersekt representative, the company aims to get rid of passwords and replace them with more secure solutions. In cooperation with software solution provider Netcetera, Entersekt recently implemented its FIDO2 solution for the Germany-based card issuer Pluscard.