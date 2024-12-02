Entersekt attracts investment from US private equity company

Entersekt company officials stated they are excited to have Accel-KKR on board, as the industry is experiencing a wave of innovation in areas like omnichannel and passwordless authentication, 3-D Secure, and open banking, all of which are strategic focus areas for Entersekt.

Entersekt currently secures over 1 billion transactions every month, protecting financial services customers across the globe. The company is player in the global authentication market, known for delivering new technologies. Two recent examples include a Europe-first payment authentication solution based on the FIDO standard, and an implementation of an AI-powered 3-D Secure solution.

